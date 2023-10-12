RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,768. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.74.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

