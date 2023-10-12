Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading Down 0.9%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 28,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 79,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$142.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.05.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of C$18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.5130024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goosen sold 19,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total transaction of C$44,231.30. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

