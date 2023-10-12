Rublix Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $41,290.17 and $26.87 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00203424 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

