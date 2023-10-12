Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 674,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.6 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RUSMF remained flat at $27.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

