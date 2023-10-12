Safe Price Reaches $7.60 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Safe has a market capitalization of $158.27 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 126.5% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.60 or 0.00028432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00040072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00151841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003691 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.59088323 USD and is up 79.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.