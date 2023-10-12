Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $7.59

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Safe has a total market cap of $158.16 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.59 or 0.00028334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 130.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039405 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00151873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003681 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 64.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.59088323 USD and is up 79.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.