Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAPMY remained flat at $0.27 on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

