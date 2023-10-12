Sandon Capital Investments Limited (SNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Sandon Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a current ratio of 74.52.

About Sandon Capital Investments

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

