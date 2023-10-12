Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in September

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sands China Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 19,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,536. Sands China has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

Get Sands China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHYY. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Sands China in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.