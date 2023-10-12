Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $264.29

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $264.29 and last traded at $264.29, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.05.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.11 and its 200-day moving average is $302.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $905.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.64 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

