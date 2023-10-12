Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.60

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $11,061.99 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00079983 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

