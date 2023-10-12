Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $677.01

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 677.01 ($8.29) and traded as low as GBX 662.60 ($8.11). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 688.20 ($8.42), with a volume of 2,796,209 shares.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 675.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666.14. The company has a market cap of £9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.