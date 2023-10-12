Sean Maduck Sells 18,471 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, October 6th, Sean Maduck sold 3,498 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $95,285.52.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $82,564.44.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.62. 680,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

