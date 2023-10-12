SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.78. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 2,984 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

SecureWorks Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $501.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

