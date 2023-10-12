Selway Asset Management Has $582,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in GameStop were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in GameStop by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,169,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

