Selway Asset Management Has $6.88 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.0% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.66. 820,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average is $244.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

