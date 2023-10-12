Selway Asset Management Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.8% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $209.79. The stock had a trading volume of 413,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,727. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $181.32 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

