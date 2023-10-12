Selway Asset Management Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $41,339,180,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,200. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

