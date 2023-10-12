Selway Asset Management Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 934.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,750.0% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.85. 515,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.54 and its 200 day moving average is $329.93. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

