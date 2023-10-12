Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Garry Crole Purchases 66,269 Shares

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole purchased 66,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$31,544.04 ($20,220.54).
Garry Crole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Garry Crole purchased 63,863 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$30,973.56 ($19,854.84).
Sequoia Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend
About Sequoia Financial Group
Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sequoia Financial Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.