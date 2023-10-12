Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Down 3.8%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47). Approximately 198,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 270,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.10.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.