Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the September 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Shawcor Trading Down 1.5 %

SAWLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

