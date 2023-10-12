Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.57 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $898.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $837.36. 118,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,661. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $820.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.