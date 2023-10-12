Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 51.9% in September

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SGIOY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.20. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

