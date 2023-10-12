Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Drops By 63.3%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
3i Group Price Performance
3i Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 75,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.
