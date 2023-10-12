Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Decreases By 43.3%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTSW. Atalaya Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 16.0 %

NASDAQ:DRTSW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 126,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,730. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.