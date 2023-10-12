Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Grows By 197.1%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 197.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.