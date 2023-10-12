Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Grows By 197.1%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 197.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

