Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases By 218.1%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the September 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,828. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.