Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases By 218.1%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the September 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,828. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,308,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,847,815 shares in the company, valued at $152,851,882.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,761,034 shares of company stock worth $12,116,046.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

