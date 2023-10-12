Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Increases By 1,057.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 1,057.1% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 81,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.