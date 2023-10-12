Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 63.6%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance

DCNNF traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.03. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.05.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as 21C Metals Inc and changed its name to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc in January 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.