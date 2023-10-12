Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 63.6%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance
DCNNF traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.03. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.05.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
