Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 70.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the September 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,135. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

