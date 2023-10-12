Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 70.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the September 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,135. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
