Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Drops By 90.9%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCA. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.84 during trading on Thursday. 149,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,791. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

