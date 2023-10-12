Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Declines By 89.5%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

CRHKY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 5,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. China Resources Beer has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

China Resources Beer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Resources Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

