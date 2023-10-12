Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Decreases By 89.7%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Trading Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:CIBEY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,674. Commercial International Bank has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Company Profile
