Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 78.9%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CICOY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 1,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

