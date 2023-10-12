Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 78.9%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CICOY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 1,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.48.
About COSCO SHIPPING
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.