Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Drops By 47.2%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 89,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

Creative Medical Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. Creative Medical Technology has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

About Creative Medical Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company which focuses on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications. Its products include CaverStem, FemCelz, StemSpine, and ImmCelz.

