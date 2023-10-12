Short Interest in Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Increases By 102.7%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the September 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Cybin Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,626,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,579. Cybin has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.97.
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cybin stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cybin were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
