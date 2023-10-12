Short Interest in Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Increases By 102.7%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the September 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Cybin Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,626,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,579. Cybin has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cybin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cybin stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cybin were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.