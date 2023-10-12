Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Drops By 83.3%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
DTRUY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.93.
About Daimler Truck
