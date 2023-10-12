Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Drops By 83.3%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

DTRUY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

About Daimler Truck

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.