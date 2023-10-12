Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Increases By 200.0%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.47) to GBX 630 ($7.71) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($7.77) to GBX 585 ($7.16) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 540 ($6.61) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 550 ($6.73) in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.57.

easyJet Price Performance

easyJet Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Articles

