Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Increases By 260.1%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 260.1% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $154,623.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,492,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,085,906.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $481,392.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Myecfo LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 146,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of EVM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,049. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

