Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Expands By 202.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 202.9% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

