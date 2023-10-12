Short Interest in Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Declines By 76.1%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENMPF remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

Ensurge Micropower ASA manufactures and sells ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

