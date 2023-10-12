Short Interest in Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Declines By 76.1%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENMPF remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
About Ensurge Micropower ASA
