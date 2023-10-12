Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 74.2%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.27. 27,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,801. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $70.19 and a fifty-two week high of $102.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

