Short Interest in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Drops By 46.4%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
