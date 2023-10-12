Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Grows By 211.1%

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 84,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

