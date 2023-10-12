Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Increases By 192.6%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Humacyte Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUMAW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

