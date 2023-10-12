Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Declines By 70.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the September 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 46,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

