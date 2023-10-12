Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Declines By 70.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the September 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 46,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.