Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Declines By 86.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGE stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 1,048,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,746. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 86,294 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

