Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Rises By 223.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 105,084 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,230. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

