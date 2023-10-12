Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Grows By 212.4%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 212.4% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 31.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 301,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 89,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth about $593,000.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JCE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 44,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,580. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.